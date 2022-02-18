Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Stahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Stahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 653 N Town Center Dr Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 765-5793
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?
Has been like a family member. Provided wonderful service for 14 years.
About Dr. Allan Stahl, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1528017308
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.