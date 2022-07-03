See All Nephrologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Allan Sosin, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (6)
53 years of experience
Dr. Allan Sosin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Sosin works at Institute For Progressive Medcn in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Institute for Progressive Medicine A Professional Medical Corp.
    4 Hughes Ste 175, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-8889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Hypertension
Renal Scan
Jul 03, 2022
Dr. Sosin was my PCP for many years before I went to an HMO near my home. I drove over an hour to see him. Dr. Sosin always knew what treatments my body needed, but in many cases, could also recommend alternative medical handlings for conditions I encountered, making it possible for me to easily maintain good health today, well into my 70's.
S. Smith — Jul 03, 2022
About Dr. Allan Sosin, MD

  • Nephrology
  • 53 years of experience
  • English
  • 1598789299
Education & Certifications

  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sosin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sosin works at Institute For Progressive Medcn in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sosin’s profile.

Dr. Sosin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

