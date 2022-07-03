Dr. Sosin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Sosin, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Sosin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Institute for Progressive Medicine A Professional Medical Corp.4 Hughes Ste 175, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sosin was my PCP for many years before I went to an HMO near my home. I drove over an hour to see him. Dr. Sosin always knew what treatments my body needed, but in many cases, could also recommend alternative medical handlings for conditions I encountered, making it possible for me to easily maintain good health today, well into my 70's.
About Dr. Allan Sosin, MD
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1598789299
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Sosin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosin.
