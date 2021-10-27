Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5664Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marymount Hospital12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 444-6568
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Siperstein performed my parathyroid surgery and I can’t say enough positive things about him, the entire staff at Marymount CCF and his nurse Maureen! Professional! Articulate! Patient! Caring! Absolutely outstanding! I would highly recommend him! Thank you to everyone involved!
About Dr. Allan Siperstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siperstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siperstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siperstein has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hyperparathyroidism and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siperstein speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siperstein.
