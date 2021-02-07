Overview

Dr. Allan Shulkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Shulkin works at Dr. Allan Shulkin MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Cough and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.