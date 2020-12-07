Dr. Shoelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Shoelson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Allan Shoelson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Allan J. Shoelson, DPM, PC1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (888) 352-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had two bunion surgeries performed by Dr. Shoelson. I couldn't be happier with the results. He performed the procedure with a nerve block, leaving me pain free and no need for pain medication. Dr. Shoelson is a dedicated physician, thus, the late calls (after seeing patients during the day) to make sure recovery is coming along well post-surgery.
About Dr. Allan Shoelson, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790805323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Shoelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shoelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.