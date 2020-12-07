See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
40 years of experience
Dr. Allan Shoelson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Shoelson works at Allan J. Shoelson, DPM, PC in Chicago, IL.

Locations

    Allan J. Shoelson, DPM, PC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2020
    Had two bunion surgeries performed by Dr. Shoelson. I couldn't be happier with the results. He performed the procedure with a nerve block, leaving me pain free and no need for pain medication. Dr. Shoelson is a dedicated physician, thus, the late calls (after seeing patients during the day) to make sure recovery is coming along well post-surgery.
    M. Fraga — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Allan Shoelson, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1790805323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shoelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Shoelson works at Allan J. Shoelson, DPM, PC in Chicago, IL.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

