Dr. Allan Sherman, DPM

Podiatry
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allan Sherman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Sherman works at Allan M Sherman DPM in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allan M. Sherman Dpm PC
    6310 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 117, Dallas, TX 75240 (972) 233-4351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bunion
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I had an awful ingrown toenail that Dr. Sherman fixed in one easy visit. He was easy to talk to, described the problem and the solution thoroughly and my situation was instantly improved. He also called me twice to follow up and see how I was doing.
    About Dr. Allan Sherman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1003084872
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Sherman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman works at Allan M Sherman DPM in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sherman’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

