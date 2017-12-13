Dr. Allan Schwadron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwadron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Schwadron, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Schwadron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Schwadron works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Cardiovascular Associates2601 Village Professional Dr N, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwadron?
Dr. Schwadron does more than medicate. He educates! I don't trust anyone else with my health like I do him.
About Dr. Allan Schwadron, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1265450878
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Affil Hosp
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Central Florida
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwadron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwadron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwadron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwadron works at
Dr. Schwadron has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwadron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwadron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwadron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwadron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwadron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.