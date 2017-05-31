Dr. Allan Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Rubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Promedica Physicians Ear Nose and Throat1601 Brigham Dr Ste 250, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 873-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to Dr. Allan Rubin and our visit was wonderful! There was little no wait to get into his office. The Dr. was so kind and worked with my son who was said about his broken nose. My son is 10 and all he wanted to do was get to playing baseball. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Allan Rubin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- University of Toronto
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
