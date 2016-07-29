Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM
Overview
Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Foot Care Center30 Prospect St Ste 400, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 431-0048
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had some foot issues and visited Dr. Rosenthal based on a personal recommendation. I found him to be very knowledgeable, able to take as much time needed to help answer any questions or concerns I had, and able to provide me with a range of options with estimated out of pocket costs.
About Dr. Allan Rosenthal, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1346241510
Education & Certifications
- Stamford Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Queens University / Faculty of Medicine
