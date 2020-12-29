Overview

Dr. Allan Reinfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Reinfeld works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Fountain Hills, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.