Dr. Allan Reinfeld, MD
Dr. Allan Reinfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 606-5128
CVC Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Fountain Hills office13620 N Saguaro Blvd Ste 50, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (602) 867-8644
East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Dr. Reinfeld has kept me alive, mobile and active for 30 years through an endemic heart affliction. Devoted, talented and caring
About Dr. Allan Reinfeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Reinfeld has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
