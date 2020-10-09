Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Rabin, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Rabin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Locations
Allan H. Rabin M.d. Inc.4540 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 117, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 565-1167
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabin is an amazing doctor who has helped me reach immense clarity with my condition, first as an adolescent and now into adulthood
About Dr. Allan Rabin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1871669374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
