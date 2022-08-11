Dr. Plumser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Plumser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Plumser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Health & Nutrition Center LLC465 Cranbury Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 290-5068
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took his his time to listen to my symptoms and asked the right questions to help find the best remedy. His staff was also very accommodating and patient. His office staff did not resemble the bad reviews I read. Very pleased.
About Dr. Allan Plumser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508961681
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plumser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plumser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plumser has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plumser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plumser speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Plumser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plumser.
