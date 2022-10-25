Dr. Perel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Perel, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Perel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Perel works at
Locations
New Dorp Mri & Imaging27 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This office is awesome! I called worried about my daughter and the staff was amazing and compassionate. Cathy and Tina were so accommodating and nice on the phone and got us an appointment right away. I would recommend this office to everyone!
About Dr. Allan Perel, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295700177
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perel has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Perel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.