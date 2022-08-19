Dr. Allan Parungao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parungao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Parungao works at
Locations
-
1
Bosley Chicago676 N Michigan Ave # 3850-A, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 535-2648Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Athens Robotic Hair Restoration7816 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 830-5324
-
3
Bosley676 N Michigan Ave # 3850-A, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 535-2648
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parungao?
Dr. Parungao and his team went above and beyond to assure that my experience was top-notch.
About Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750356234
Education & Certifications
- Bosley Medical Group Beverly Hills
- Southern Il University Affil Hosps
- Southern IL U
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Washington Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parungao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parungao accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parungao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parungao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parungao works at
481 patients have reviewed Dr. Parungao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parungao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parungao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parungao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.