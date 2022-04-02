Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pantuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7601
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Pantuck for a consultation in late 2021 and then again for a surgical procedure in December of 2021. In my opinion, I am quite fortunate to have Dr. Pantuck as my physician because of his knowledge, competence, and his fine demeanor. UCLA is also fortunate to have such a physician on its staff.
About Dr. Allan Pantuck, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386663227
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
