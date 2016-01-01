Dr. Allan Olthoff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olthoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Olthoff, DO
Overview
Dr. Allan Olthoff, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Olthoff works at
Locations
-
1
Allan Olthoff DO SC400 Lake Cook Rd Ste 200C, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (708) 352-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olthoff?
About Dr. Allan Olthoff, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780731067
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Hope College
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olthoff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olthoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olthoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olthoff works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olthoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olthoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olthoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olthoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.