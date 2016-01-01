Overview

Dr. Allan Olthoff, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Olthoff works at Allan Olthoff DO SC in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.