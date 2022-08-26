Dr. Allan Nanney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Nanney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
CHPG Penrose Neurosciences2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5001, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 776-3580Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Boulder Neurosurgical & Spine Associates - Longmont United Hospital2030 Mountain View Ave Ste 500, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 938-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
Dr. Allan Nanney was the only neurosurgeon that would operate on me after new broken hardware. I had a decently bad accident in 2018 where I went off a 15 foot decline. It destroyed my spine. Unstable burst fracture among other things. I was operated on immediately at MCR within the hour. Six months later I was in another car accident where I just had a new vertebrae fracture under the new hardware. I was in a significant amount of pain. The docs at Poudre Valley Hospital I believe didn’t have a medical degree. They diagnosed completely wrong. They said “I should not be in this much pain. 2 weeks later I could not go on. The pain was nothing I’ve ever experienced. I finally got X-rays and they showed fractures through the new hardware. I’m telling you, I could not walk. It took several months searching for a neurosurgeon that would act under extreme controversy to save my life. This doc performed a heavenly surgery, otherwise I was going to put the barrel in my mouth.
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Dr. Nanney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanney has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanney speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.