43 years of experience
Dr. Allan Muehrcke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Muehrcke works at Rush Primary Care-Oak Park in Oak Park, IL.

    Forefront Dermatology S.c.
    1 Erie Ct Ste 4010, Oak Park, IL 60302

  Loyola University Medical Center
  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  West Suburban Medical Center

    Mar 29, 2017
    Dr. Muehrcke has been my primary care physician for many years and has been exemplary in attending to my several conditions over the years, and in attending to my overall overall heath. I recommend him highly to any prospective patient.
    Internal Medicine
    43 years of experience
    English
    1548213150
    RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Muehrcke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muehrcke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Muehrcke works at Rush Primary Care-Oak Park in Oak Park, IL.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muehrcke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muehrcke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muehrcke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

