Rheumatology
4.3 (36)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Morton, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Morton works at Intl. Therapy Solutions Pllc in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intl. Therapy Solutions Pllc
    30101 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Jan 05, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Morton’s since 1984. Fantastic Rhuemy. Listens and works with me for right meds, etc.
    Jayson Sacco in Croswell , MI — Jan 05, 2019
    About Dr. Allan Morton, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255405544
    Education & Certifications

    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morton works at Intl. Therapy Solutions Pllc in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Morton’s profile.

    Dr. Morton has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

