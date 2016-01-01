Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Morrison, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Brigitte Rozenberg Chiropractic Inc.4340 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 559-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Morrison, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1144244245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.