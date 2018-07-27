Dr. Allan Mineroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mineroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Mineroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Mineroff, MD is a Dermatologist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York - Health Science Center at Brooklyn.
Dr. Mineroff works at
Locations
Allan Mineroff PC1709 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 362-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough dermatology body scan. Very pleasant.
About Dr. Allan Mineroff, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134159858
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- State University of New York - Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mineroff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mineroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mineroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mineroff has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mineroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mineroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mineroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mineroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mineroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.