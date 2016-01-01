Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Metzger, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Metzger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Metzger works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Diagnostics Laboratory Inc10755 VENICE BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (310) 253-5455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Metzger, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1194720326
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
