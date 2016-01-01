Overview

Dr. Allan Mendell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Mendell works at The Counseling Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.