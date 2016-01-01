Dr. Allan Mendell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Mendell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Mendell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Mendell works at
The Counseling Center of Nashua1 Main St, Nashua, NH 03064 Directions (603) 883-0005Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Counseling Center of Nashua148 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 883-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Mendell, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1598704025
Education & Certifications
- University Mich
- University Ky Med Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendell works at
Dr. Mendell has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendell.
