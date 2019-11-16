See All Family Doctors in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. McKenzie works at MDVIP - Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Srinivasan Ramaswamy, MD
8 (39)
Dr. Keith Cooper, MD
10 (26)
Dr. Eric Joseph, MD
8 (8)
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Little Rock, Arkansas - Woodlawn
    4523 Woodlawn Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-2362
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Family Clinic Hillcrest
    2601 Kavanaugh Blvd Ste 6, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 663-4357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Infectious Diseases
Inguinal Hernia
Injuries
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Diseases
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Diseases
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Umbilical Hernia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2019
    The doctor really cares about his patients And actually listens to what I have to say
    Sharon Cumper — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003831462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at MDVIP - Little Rock, Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
