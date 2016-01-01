Overview

Dr. Allan McCorkle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concho County Hospital, Goodall Witcher Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Shannon Medical Center and Stonewall Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McCorkle works at Lone Star Psychiatric Services in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Fort Stockton, TX and Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.