Dr. Allan Mayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Mayer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Mayer, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Oncology, Comprehensive Women's Health Ctr114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-7945
-
2
St. Mary's Hospital56 Franklin St, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (203) 709-6185
-
3
Saint Francis Medical Group428 Hartford Tpke Ste 201, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 871-7374
-
4
Franklin Surgical Suite133 Scovill St Ste 308, Waterbury, CT 06706 Directions (860) 714-7945
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Wonderful, caring, thoughtful doctor. He operated on me years ago and the entire experience went smoothly from start to finish. I have never felt so comfortable and reassured by any doctor since.
About Dr. Allan Mayer, DO
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1437153012
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.