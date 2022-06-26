Dr. Allan Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Marks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Locations
Plushcare of California Inc. A Professional Corp.650 5th St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 231-5333
Allan S Marks MD73 Puuhonu Pl Ste 101, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-6304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The best. He cares and is very respectul, explaining everything in detail.
About Dr. Allan Marks, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285762021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
