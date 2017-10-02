Dr. Allan Macintyre, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macintyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Macintyre, DO
Overview
Dr. Allan Macintyre, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Sunrise Burn and Reconstructive Center3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 961-7552Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Surgical Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 101A, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 369-7152
Intyre Health8872 S Eastern Ave Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 724-1400
Intyre Health3277 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 508-0732
MacIntyre Bariatric Surgery4450 N Tenaya Way Ste 205, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 724-1400
Lap Chi Chow Dpm9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 242, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 930-9705
Surgical Weight Loss Solutions8955 S Pecos Rd Ste 1A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 724-1400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MacIntyre is very nice and easy to speak to, not a typical Dr, in my opinion. He offers realistic advice for weight loss and practices what he preaches. My insurance made me change to him and honestly I am very happy it worked out that way.
About Dr. Allan Macintyre, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1609854405
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada School of Medicine | University of Nevada School of Medicine
- Garden City Hospital
- Kansas City University Of Medicine
- University of Detroit Mercy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macintyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macintyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macintyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macintyre speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Macintyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macintyre.
