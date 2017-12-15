Dr. Allan Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Levin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Locations
1
Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-8900Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
2
Allan Levin, MD11120 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allan Levin has been extraordinary in identifying a post concussion symptom that has helped guide me to additional treatment and rehabilitation. After seeing numerous Dr's in different specialties, and having a great deal of prior rehab, Dr. Levin sat and spoke with me asking questions and really listening to what I was experiencing with debilitating balance issues. He took the time, care and looked at me as a whole person figuring out what could really be going on. He gave me hope.
About Dr. Allan Levin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093750267
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Hospital-New York
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.