Overview

Dr. Allan Lauer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Abington, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Lauer works at Signature Medical Group - Abington Kidney Care (Nephrology) in Abington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.