Dr. Allan Kurtz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Kurtz works at California Center of Longevity and Functional Medicine in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.