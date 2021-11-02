Overview

Dr. Allan Krutchik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Krutchik works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC, Hackensack, NJ and Franklin Lakes, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Sickle Cell Disease and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.