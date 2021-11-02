Dr. Allan Krutchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krutchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Krutchik, MD
Dr. Allan Krutchik, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 726-5190Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Bad92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-5900
John Theurer Cancer Center795 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (201) 848-8791
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- The Chicago Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Krutchik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krutchik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krutchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krutchik has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Sickle Cell Disease and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krutchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krutchik speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krutchik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krutchik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krutchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krutchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.