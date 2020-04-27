Overview

Dr. Allan Kessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kessel works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ, Summit, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.