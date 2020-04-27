Dr. Allan Kessel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Kessel, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Kessel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kessel works at
Locations
Primary Care Physicians Group LLC101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (201) 339-3300
Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA67 Walnut Ave Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (973) 736-1100
Rubino Ob-gyn Group PA33 Overlook Rd Ste 108, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4558
- 4 731 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kessel has been my OBGYN for a few years now and I am very pleased. He has great bedside manners and answers all of my questions or concerns no matter how many I ask. He always shows compassion and kindness towards his patients from what I see while in the office. I find that Dr. Kessel has a lot of patients because he takes his time to make sure each one has his undivided attention during their appointment. To me, he is the Rubino Group’s best doctor! I will continue to be his patient until he retires. I’ll stick with the best as long as he is practicing! I highly recommend Dr. Kessle.
About Dr. Allan Kessel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326070376
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessel.
