Dr. Allan Kavalich, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Kavalich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
San Bernardino Valley Home Dialysis1500 N Waterman Ave Ste B, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 381-1595
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kavalich is one of a kind. He is very knowledgeable in his field of Nephrology and is humble enough to spend time talking to you and even praying with you. Yes, he was the only doctor I know of that knelt at my husband's bedside (Hobert) and prayed for him. He has a heart of gold. Thank you Dr. Kavalich!
About Dr. Allan Kavalich, MD
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639178692
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
