Dr. Allan Kaiser, MD
Dr. Allan Kaiser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
- 1 800 Greenwood Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 871-9191
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been going to Dr, Kaiser for quite some time now. I think he's the Doctors, Doctor and a good find. He may be too quick at times and Un-orthodox in his methods of getting you in and out of the Office. In either case he's Thorough. You may not like what he has to say, but, he lays it out there, with sound advice. He does most of the test's that have to be done in the Office, which I like, saves some running around time. At least if he's not sure about his tests, he'll send you for backup tests.
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kaiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaiser speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.
