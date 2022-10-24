See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Allan Joseph, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allan Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Tubo-Ovarian Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1303 Dantignac St, Augusta, GA 30901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Joseph for 20 years. I have always felt like I am receiving the best care possible. He has always made me feel heard. He makes his patients feel very comfortable and looked after. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
    Leslie D. — Oct 24, 2022
    Leslie D. — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Allan Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407825094
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St John's Mercy Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Johns Mercy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinnell College, Iowa
