Dr. Allan Jorge, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allan Jorge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Jorge works at Consultants In Neurological Sgy in South Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    United Medical Specialties Inc.
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 522, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 517-8650
    Arnp Practice Inc
    1435 W 49th Pl Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 517-8650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 10, 2019
    After surgery I Expected a visit from the surgeon not a P A well she took over from the dr and I could could not get in touch with him only the P A it’s was very upsetting not knowing what to expect from my surgery .
    About Dr. Allan Jorge, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720165012
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
