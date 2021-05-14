Overview

Dr. Allan Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Hunter works at Drs. Fine, Hoffman & Sims, LLC in Florence, OR with other offices in Roseburg, OR, North Bend, OR, Eugene, OR, Newport, OR and Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.