Dr. Allan Honculada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Honculada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.
Dr. Honculada works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Diagnostic & Management Center PA537 E Central Ave Ste B, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-3656
-
2
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honculada?
I have been with Dr. Allen Honculada for over a year now he is the best. He help me with pain in my lower back and in my legs. I recently fell off a ladder and fractured my spine, he performed a procedure called Kyphoplasty which took the pain away immediately. I think the world of this man. I will not go to any on else.
About Dr. Allan Honculada, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1215954169
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Honculada has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honculada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Honculada speaks Tagalog.
