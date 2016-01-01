Overview

Dr. Allan Herskowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Herskowitz works at The Neurolgy Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.