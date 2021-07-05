Dr. Allan Heller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Heller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Heller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They completed their fellowship with Huntington Memorial Hospital
Dr. Heller works at
Locations
Spokane Office801 W 5th Ave Ste 525, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 744-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A. Chris Heller is an outstanding neurosurgeon. Having suffered significant permanent nerve damage throughout my torso during my military career decades ago, I’ve had need of a competent neurosurgeon frequently and for half of my life. Dr. Heller is as compassionate as he is capable. Following a delicate surgery to remove and replace an entire spinal cord stimulator system from my buttock to the base of my neck and down my spine, he stepped in when another doctor responsible for my care left me in need. Dr. Heller performed a brilliantly executed surgery and rushed to my need when another failed us both. My words are quite inadequate for performing the “surgery nobody else in Spokane wanted to try” so well and years of lasting relief since. The system Dr. Heller implanted lasted more than an entire year longer than any of four previous spinal cord stimulators I’d known and as well as any before it. I cannot more strenuously recommend Dr. A. Chris Heller in Spokane, WA.
About Dr. Allan Heller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1114196466
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- USC
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heller works at
Dr. Heller has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Hydrocephalus and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.