Dr. Allan Grant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Grant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Royal Oak30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
I called & made appointment & was seen at the Royal Oak Office they sent a link that I completed so when I got to my appointment they just checked me in & I waited less then 4 minutes receptionists where very helpful & pleasant. I saw Dr Grant’s PA got an X-ray and he showed me how to wrap my fractured toe. Lucky fracture was lined up.
About Dr. Allan Grant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1619971116
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos Hosp
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.