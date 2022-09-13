Dr. Allan Golding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Golding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Golding, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Locations
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6825Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Center for Integrative Endocrine Surgery17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Complete Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Anything cancer related is stressful but Dr. Golding has been a calming presence through this whole journey. I would recommend him to anyone facing endocrine issues.
About Dr. Allan Golding, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679597645
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Serivces Health Education Consortium Adolescent Medicine Fellowship
- Emory University Hosp-Emory University Sch Med
- Emory Univ Hosp Emory Univ Sch Med
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
