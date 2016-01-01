Dr. Allan Ganesh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Ganesh, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Ganesh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Allan Ganesh Dpm6200 Regional Plz Ste 1450, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 480-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Ganesh, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669647376
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ganesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganesh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganesh.
