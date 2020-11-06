Overview

Dr. Allan Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain Cancer and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.