Dr. Allan Fielding, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allan Fielding, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL.

Dr. Fielding works at Spine Specialists Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Specialists P C
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 1110, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 294-0080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Oct 25, 2017
    I had major back surgery about 5 years ago. He was very attentive and professional. My next disc is now giving me problems and I am so relieved to see he is still practicing! I had never had any surgery before and have heard horror stories over back surgeries. I had instant relief!
    Trish Wright in Talala, OK — Oct 25, 2017
    About Dr. Allan Fielding, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730179516
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Fielding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fielding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fielding works at Spine Specialists Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Fielding’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

