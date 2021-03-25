Dr. Allan Fergus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fergus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Fergus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Fergus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus - M.D. and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, United Hospital Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Virginia Brain & Spine Center1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 450-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
If I live 2 b a hundred I will NEVER find a Dr. as EXCELLENT as Dr. Fergus, i lived with crippling back pain for over 40 years because i was scared to let anyone cut on me but it got to the point; where i just didn't care but along came the most amazing Dr. I have ever met and NOW I AM PAIN FREE. totally amazing!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! I tell everyone who i know about him too.
About Dr. Allan Fergus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770563561
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Neurological Surgery
- University of Virginia Main Campus - M.D.
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fergus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fergus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fergus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fergus.
