Dr. Allan Fergus, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allan Fergus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia Main Campus - M.D. and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, United Hospital Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Fergus works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Brain & Spine Center
    1818 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 450-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • United Hospital Center
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 25, 2021
    If I live 2 b a hundred I will NEVER find a Dr. as EXCELLENT as Dr. Fergus, i lived with crippling back pain for over 40 years because i was scared to let anyone cut on me but it got to the point; where i just didn't care but along came the most amazing Dr. I have ever met and NOW I AM PAIN FREE. totally amazing!!!!! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! I tell everyone who i know about him too.
    debi hagerman — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. Allan Fergus, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770563561
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Neurological Surgery
    • University of Virginia Main Campus - M.D.
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Fergus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fergus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fergus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fergus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fergus works at Virginia Brain & Spine Center in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fergus’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fergus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fergus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fergus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fergus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

