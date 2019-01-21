Overview

Dr. Allan Fedosky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Fedosky works at Northwest Florida Woman Care in Niceville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.