Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.

Dr. Evangelista works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF ERIE in Erie, PA with other offices in Hermitage, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Associates of Erie
    2010 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 868-5481
    Specialty Orthopaedics
    3120 Highland Rd Ste 202, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 342-2663

  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Mon Health Medical Center
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Accessory Navicular Bone
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.2
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 21, 2018
    Super nice and caring doctor, he did surgery on my foot for plantar fascia, after surgery he made it clear that I could call him any time over the weekend and he would be available for me, I now have no pain or problems with my feet, highly recommend this Dr
    Beth in Erie, PA — Oct 21, 2018
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Filipino and Spanish
    • 1154480887
    • Sarasota Orthopedic Associates
    • James Haley Veterans Hospital
    • Century City Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University Of La Verne
    • Foot Surgery
    Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

