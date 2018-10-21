Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evangelista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Mon Health Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Erie2010 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 868-5481
-
2
Specialty Orthopaedics3120 Highland Rd Ste 202, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 342-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- Mon Health Medical Center
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evangelista?
Super nice and caring doctor, he did surgery on my foot for plantar fascia, after surgery he made it clear that I could call him any time over the weekend and he would be available for me, I now have no pain or problems with my feet, highly recommend this Dr
About Dr. Allan Evangelista, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Filipino and Spanish
- 1154480887
Education & Certifications
- Sarasota Orthopedic Associates
- James Haley Veterans Hospital
- Century City Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of La Verne
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evangelista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelista accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evangelista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evangelista works at
Dr. Evangelista speaks Chinese, Filipino and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Evangelista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evangelista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evangelista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evangelista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.