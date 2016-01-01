See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Allan Dejong, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Allan Dejong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Dejong works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Dept of Pediatrics
    33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Alkalosis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Allan Dejong, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407947765
Education & Certifications

  • Weill Cornell Medical College
  • Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
